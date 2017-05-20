Hate crimes are all around the U.S.: Where is Trump?
On Wednesday, a noose was found at an exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Visitors to the museum alerted staffers and park police shut down the exhibit, which focused on segregation, for three hours while the noose was removed and the event investigated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Fri
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|kcmodels
|540
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC