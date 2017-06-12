Greitens among governors meeting with Trump Read Story Associated Press
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is among governors meeting with President Donald Trump. Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden said Thursday Greitens will be in Washington, D.C. He and seven other governors are meeting with Trump to discuss workforce development as part of the president's weeklong focus on the issue.
