Flood recovery continues
A parked car is submerged in rain water during a flash flood at Washington Park on Saturday, April 29, 2017. A Washington Park staff member assisted the owner out of her car after she got stuck attempting to drive through the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven smith
|Jun 10
|truth
|2
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC