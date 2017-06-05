FEMA Van Buren Center to Help Missouri Flood Survivors
The center offers in-person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration for flooding and severe storms that occurred between April 28 and May 11, 2017. Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency , U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies will be at the center to discuss assistance and to help anyone who needs information or assistance filing an application.
