FEMA Offers Repair, Rebuilding Advice at Lowe's Home Improvement...

As Missourians repair or rebuild their homes damaged by the flooding and severe storms that occurred April 28-May 11, 2017, FEMA and Lowe's Home Improvement Stores in Newton, Phelps, St. Louis and Taney counties have teamed up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer. FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand from Sunday, June 11 to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.

