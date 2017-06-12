Features 35 mins ago 3:27 p.m.STL wedding turns to friendly Cards vs. Cubs rivalry
The wedding reception Colleen Wilcox, originally from St. Louis, took an unexpected turn when she married Luke Balestri, who she met while working in Chicago. Their two cities collided as the reception was turned into a friendly Cubs versus Cardinals rivalry.
