Features 35 mins ago 3:27 p.m.STL wed...

Features 35 mins ago 3:27 p.m.STL wedding turns to friendly Cards vs. Cubs rivalry

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The wedding reception Colleen Wilcox, originally from St. Louis, took an unexpected turn when she married Luke Balestri, who she met while working in Chicago. Their two cities collided as the reception was turned into a friendly Cubs versus Cardinals rivalry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Conservative? Fri West Plains Native 1
Steven smith Jun 10 truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC