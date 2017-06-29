Farmers praise EPA's repeal of Waters of the United States rule2015...

Following the Environmental Protection Agency's and Department of the Army's withdrawal of the Waters of the United States rule on June 27, area farmers are voicing their support for the removal regulations that they said stood as an example of federal overreach. The EPA's WOTUS rule was enacted under the 2015 Clean Water Act during President Barack Obama's administration, expanding the definition of what to consider as bodies of water in the nation - building upon 1986/1988 definitions that included waters used for commerce, interstate waters and wetlands, industrial waters and recreational sites.

