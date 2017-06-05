Executive Director of Missouri Republican Party Austin Stukins...
Missouri Republican Party Executive Director, Austin Stukins addresses those in attendance at the 76th Annual John C. Ryan Picnic Thursday night at Liberty Park. Stukins told the crowd that Missouri was a Ruby red state and was becoming more so each day but there was still work to be done on behalf of the GOP to defeat Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill and to keep control of Congress and the Executive Branch on both the state and federal levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|jose
|542
|Steven smith
|17 hr
|Hotcakes
|1
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC