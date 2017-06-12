Executive Director of Missouri Republican Party Austin Stukins...

Executive Director of Missouri Republ...

14 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Missouri Republican Party Executive Director Austin Stukins addresses those in attendance at the 76th annual John C. Ryan Picnic Thursday night at Liberty Park. Stukins told the crowd that Missouri was a ruby red state and was becoming more so each day but there was still work to be done on behalf of the GOP to defeat U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and to keep control of Congress and the Executive Branch on both the state and federal levels.

