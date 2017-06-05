Education 33 mins ago 2:40 p.m.Supreme Court won't hear Missouri college drug-testing case

Education 33 mins ago 2:40 p.m.Suprem...

Supreme Court won't hear Missouri college drug-testing case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Missouri technical college's challenge of a ruling that its mandatory drug testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to all students. The nation's high court refused without comment Monday to intervene in the matter involving 1,200-student State Technical College of Missouri in Linn.

