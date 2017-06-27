Dulles student to travel with Youth Ambassadors to Columbia

Louise Zeng of Missouri City is one of 10 youths traveling to Washington, D.C., for one week and onward to Colombia for three weeks as part of Partners of the Americas' U.S. Youth Ambassadors program in July. Louise Zeng, 16, of Missouri City is one of 10 youths traveling to Washington, D.C., for one week and onward to Colombia for three weeks as part of Partners of the Americas' U.S. Youth Ambassadors program, taking place in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.