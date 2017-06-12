Don't get mad over Trump's Climate Policies, Get Even
If it makes you mad that President Trump announced that he'll withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, good. If that makes you outraged and disgusted, even better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven smith
|Jun 10
|truth
|2
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC