Crime 6 mins ago 5:10 p.m.Man held in Kansas after Georgia death, Missouri abduction

Man held in Kansas after Georgia death, Missouri abduction

A Georgia man is accused of killing a neighbor, stealing his car and later kidnapping a Missouri woman before he was finally apprehended in Kansas, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors in Georgia have charged John Czarnecki, 53, with murder in the death of Abraham Rudolph Jacobs, 56, along with armed robbery.

