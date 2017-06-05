Crime 44 mins ago 4:10 p.m.Man accused of soliciting sex from an 11-year-old girl
A Missouri man is facing charges after police said he used Facebook Messenger to solicit photos and sex from an 11-year-old girl. According to a press release from the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, 24-year-old Michael Baggett asked the girl to send him photographs and asked to meet her for sexual activity during an active investigation by deputies.
