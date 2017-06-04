Cornwall Iron Miners hold final reunion.
Despite ranging in age from 60+ to 90 years old, every miner ask said they would go back and work in the Cornwall Mines today. Cornwall Iron Miners hold final reunion Despite ranging in age from 60+ to 90 years old, every miner ask said they would go back and work in the Cornwall Mines today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|kcmodels
|540
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC