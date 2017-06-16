The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the law license of the former director of the entrepreneurship and intellectual property clinic at Washington University in St. Louis School of Law for at least three years. David R. Deal practiced law at the clinic for 10 years while his law license was suspended in Missouri, and he failed to inform the law school or client of his disciplinary status, according to court filings by the state Supreme Court's Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

