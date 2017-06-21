Confie Adds Missouri Retail Insurance Locations
Confie, a California-based national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, has expanded its insurance agency presence in Missouri. Confie acquired the Rodney D. Young Insurance group's Missouri retail operations from Loya Insurance Group, which consist of locations in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield.
