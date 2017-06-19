Concert to celebrate pioneers of Miss...

Concert to celebrate pioneers of Missouri bluegrass

20 hrs ago

C.J. Lewandowski, president of the Missouri Bluegrass Preservation Association, and Janice Martin, local bluegrass artist, invite the community to enjoy an indoor concert in honor of legendary bluegrass artists who paved the way at the Dixon Barn, 13015 Missouri 128 in Dixon. "Our goal is to promote and preserve the history of Missouri bluegrass and to honor the pioneers who helped make today's music what it is," Martin said.

Chicago, IL

