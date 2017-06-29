Climate change up close: Southern, poor counties to suffer
In this June 22, 2017, file photo, beachgoers enter the water even though double-red flags are flying, warning of dangerous conditions and extremely rough surf in the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, in Seaside, Fla. An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer U.S. counties hard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sevier Heights TV and Lottery
|12 hr
|AndAllofUs
|1
|Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|binaries
|41
|Steven smith
|Jun 22
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Jun 22
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC