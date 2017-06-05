Civil rights groups sue Missouri to stop voter ID law
The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the state of Missouri in a bid to prevent its new voter identification from interfering with a local special election next month, saying the measure could disenfranchise voters. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in the Cole County Circuit Court in Jefferson City on behalf of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri, seeks a court order blocking the law from remaining in effect during the July 11 special election for an alderman in St. Louis.
