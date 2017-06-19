Calvary Lutheran rewarded for pledge not to drink
Every student at Calvary Lutheran High School took a pledge last spring, and this month, the school was rewarded for it. The nonprofit Safe and Sober, Inc. rewarded Calvary Lutheran and its students by giving the school a $500 check for having 100 percent of the students take a pledge to be safe and sober.
