Bridge repair on Route 63 starts; drivers to expect travel delay during rush hour

10 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Missouri Department of Transportation road crews started construction on U.S. Highway 63, 3 miles outside of Jefferson City, over the Katy Trail Monday morning. Due to the construction starting on the southbound lanes, drivers are being re-routed into one lane, each direction, on the northbound side.

