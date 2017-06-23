Bill Cosby loses honorary degree from...

Bill Cosby loses honorary degree from University of Missouri after mistrial

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Cosby lost scores of honors in last two years but University of Missouri took its time and acted only after a mistrial was declared at Cosby's criminal trial. Bill Cosby loses honorary degree from University of Missouri after mistrial Cosby lost scores of honors in last two years but University of Missouri took its time and acted only after a mistrial was declared at Cosby's criminal trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven smith Thu Nudes 4
Girl Jun 22 URDaddy 2
Brown Recluse Bites Jun 21 countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,500 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC