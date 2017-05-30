Battle of Midway pilot nearing 100

Durham >> Sitting in his farm kitchen in Durham, Robert K. Campbell doesn't know if he's the last surviving Navy pilot from the Battle of Midway during World War II. About to turn 100 in August, Campbell hasn't really kept track of other pilots and crew members from that 1942 battle that is said to have turned the course of the war in the Pacific.

