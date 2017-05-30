Battle of Midway pilot nearing 100
Durham >> Sitting in his farm kitchen in Durham, Robert K. Campbell doesn't know if he's the last surviving Navy pilot from the Battle of Midway during World War II. About to turn 100 in August, Campbell hasn't really kept track of other pilots and crew members from that 1942 battle that is said to have turned the course of the war in the Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Fri
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|kcmodels
|540
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC