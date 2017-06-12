Background on abortion issue in Missouri

1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

Gov. Eric Greitens, who called state lawmakers back to the Capitol for the second special session this summer, led an anti-abortion rally in support of proposed new measures such as mandatory annual health inspections of clinics. Before that, roughly 200 abortion-rights advocates gathered in the Rotunda for a mock "People's Special Session" in protest.

