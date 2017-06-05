Authorities arrest Missouri inmate wh...

Authorities arrest Missouri inmate who escaped last month

Read more: KFVS12

Authorities have captured a female inmate who is accused of climbing through a bathroom vent to escape from a southwest Missouri jail. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old Carrie Crowe was captured Sunday in Springfield and is charged with a felony escape count.

Chicago, IL

