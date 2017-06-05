Auditor to Revenue: Don't keep Missourians waiting for tax refunds
State Auditor Nicole Galloway called out the Missouri Department of Revenue Tuesday after receiving calls from more than 1,000 Missourians who have not received their state tax refunds. Galloway is currently auditing the department's timeliness of issuing tax refunds for the past two years.
