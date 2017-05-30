Ashcroft's Photo Voter ID Tour to Sto...

Ashcroft's Photo Voter ID Tour to Stop in Blue Springs on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft begins his statewide Voter ID Informational Tour next week and will stop in Blue Springs on Tuesday. He will meet with the public and media to discuss Missouri's new photo voter ID law, and reassure Missourians that every registered voter will be able to vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable May 19 happypoppers 1
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May '17 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr '17 kcmodels 540
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC