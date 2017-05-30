Ashcroft's Photo Voter ID Tour to Stop in Blue Springs on Tuesday
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft begins his statewide Voter ID Informational Tour next week and will stop in Blue Springs on Tuesday. He will meet with the public and media to discuss Missouri's new photo voter ID law, and reassure Missourians that every registered voter will be able to vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
