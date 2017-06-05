Arcos LLC City Utilities of Springfield automates scheduling and callout at power plants
ARCOS LLC has implemented its Software-as-a-Service ARCOS Callout and Scheduling solution at Missouri-based City Utilities of Springfield's John Twitty Energy Center, James River Power Station, Noble Hill Landfill Renewable Energy Center and McCartney Generation Station to automate the forecasting, planning and call out of electrical, mechanical and operations personnel. The four plants produce nearly 800 MW of power.
