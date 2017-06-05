Apocalypse: Al Gore Says Weather Has Been Out Of The 'Book Of Revelation' Lately
Former Vice President Al Gore, like most in his circle, is angered by our withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change. The liberal media and progressives have tried to spin this move by the Trump White House as the harbinger to the apocalypse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|11 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|9
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC