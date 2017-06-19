After budget cuts, Missouri Libraries...

After budget cuts, Missouri Libraries seeks book donations

Library officials have a wish list of more than 400 books that they hoped to buy but are not able to because of budget cuts. The most expensive is "Complete and Truly Outstanding Works by Homer," which costs $5,250.

