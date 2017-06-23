1 year after deadly floods, West Virginia wary of vast storm
Tropical Depression Cindy spread drenching rains over the upper South on Friday, triggering flash flood warnings from the Mississippi valley into West Virginia, a state still recovering from deadly flooding one year ago. Rain bands stretching for hundreds of miles are expected to push river and lake levels higher in coming days as what remains of an earlier tropical storm crosses Tennessee and Kentucky and takes aim at West Virginia.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven smith
|Thu
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Thu
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
