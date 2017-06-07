1 civilian killed by sniper, 181 othe...

1 civilian killed by sniper, 181 others rescued in Marawi

Ten days after President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao to respond to an Islamist siege in Marawi , the capital of Mindanao's Lanao del Sur province, much of the Philippine political establishment has rallied around him. "This might entail some operational risks to the security forces such as the Maute-ISIS Group also being accorded some sort of a reprieve during the lull".

Chicago, IL

