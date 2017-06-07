1 civilian killed by sniper, 181 others rescued in Marawi
Ten days after President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao to respond to an Islamist siege in Marawi , the capital of Mindanao's Lanao del Sur province, much of the Philippine political establishment has rallied around him. "This might entail some operational risks to the security forces such as the Maute-ISIS Group also being accorded some sort of a reprieve during the lull".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|17 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|9
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC