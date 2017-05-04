Your Opinion: Solar power is less tha...

Your Opinion: Solar power is less than 1 percent of Missouri's electricity generation

Read more: News Tribune

Missouri is a major contributor to the 40 billion tons per year of greenhouse gases pumped into earth's atmosphere, the slim 60-mile high breathing space encircling the planet and containing our entire supply of life-supporting air. Due to our state government and utilities' stubborn persistence in burning 40 million tons per year of coal to generate 80 percent of the states' electricity, Missouri contributes more than one full day of each year's global greenhouse gas emissions.

