Why working class Americans voted with their middle...
Working people in the middle are proud of their discipline and resent the spongers they perceive as being rewarded for having none. They don't romanticize welfare recipients as being hapless victims of circumstance because they see them at the grocery store every week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC