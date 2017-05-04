Vicksburg memorial to Missouri soldie...

Vicksburg memorial to Missouri soldiers to be rededicated

Read more: News Tribune

A monument to Missouri's Civil War troops is being rededicated this month at the Vicksburg National Military Park after undergoing $380,000 repair job to fix broken bronze work and cracks in the granite. The May 27 rededication comes just months before the 100th anniversary of the monument's October 1917 unveiling at the Mississippi military park, which commemorates the 47-day Siege of Vicksburg in 1863.

