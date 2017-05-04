Vicksburg memorial to Missouri soldiers to be rededicated
A monument to Missouri's Civil War troops is being rededicated this month at the Vicksburg National Military Park after undergoing $380,000 repair job to fix broken bronze work and cracks in the granite. The May 27 rededication comes just months before the 100th anniversary of the monument's October 1917 unveiling at the Mississippi military park, which commemorates the 47-day Siege of Vicksburg in 1863.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC