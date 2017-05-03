Veteran CBS newsman Bruce Hall dies
Bruce Hall covering the space shuttle Challenger disaster from the CBS bureau at the Kennedy Space Center, shortly after the explosion on January 28, 1986. Veteran TV newsman Bruce Hall, who covered more than 3,000 stories over 20 years for CBS News, including the Widely respected for his diligence, unassuming manner and sense of fair play, Hall spent another 17 years with the NBC News Channel before retiring in 2007.
