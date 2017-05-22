University of Missouri's 6 columns to undergo repairs
The University of Missouri plans to spend $550,000 this summer to repair its iconic columns on the Francis Quadrangle. The six columns, which were built on the Columbia campus in 1842, have been battered by weather and students over the years.
