University of Missouri to cut 12 percent of budget
The University of Missouri System has decided to cut 12 percent of its budget from all schools, colleges and divisions on campus in fiscal year 2018. The Columbia Missourian reports that budget plans for 2018 were released by all four University of Missouri System campuses on Wednesday.
