University of Missouri introduces new chancellor

A top New York state university administrator hired to oversee the University of Missouri's flagship campus faces thorny challenges, including pending budget cuts and lingering racial discord that school officials have partly blamed for slumping enrollment. Alexander Cartwright, the provost and executive vice chancellor State University of New York, was introduced Wednesday as the Columbia campus' first permanent chancellor since R. Bowen Loftin resigned under pressure in November 2015.

