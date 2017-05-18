Tornado Watch, threats and timing of ...

Tornado Watch, threats and timing of Thu night storms

12 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

A few storms are expected to develop by late Thursday afternoon in western Missouri and spread east mainly north of I-70 close to a warm front. These storms will be spotty but could be strong or severe with a possible tornado, strong damaging winds to 65 mph or large hail up to 3 inches in diameter.

Chicago, IL

