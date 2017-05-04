Top bills in flux as Missouri legislative session nears end
Missouri's Republican-led Legislature has a laundry list of priorities still on the table as the Friday deadline to pass bills approaches, including top agenda items for new GOP Gov. Eric Greitens . Lawmakers have only days left in the 2017 session to take action to enable residents to use Missouri IDs to get onto airplanes and into most federal and military sites, and a long-sought program to create a prescription drug tracking database hasn't made it across the finish line.
