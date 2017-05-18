TIF commission delays St. Mary's vote
Farmer Holding Company, which purchased the old St. Mary's Health Center complex on Missouri Boulevard in December 2015, is seeking tax increment financing through the city to redevelop the property. Members of a commission tasked with deciding whether the City of Jefferson will commit approximately $7 million to the redevelopment of the former St. Mary's Hospital site voted 10-0 to delay the vote until a June 14 meeting.
