The Latest: Town told to evacuate amid Missouri River floods
Residents are being asked to evacuate a small Missouri town because the rain-swollen Missouri River is threatening to topple a nearby levee. City officials are urging West Alton's roughly 500 residents to leave as heavy rain continues to hit the area about 20 miles north of St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC