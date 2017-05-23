SUNY provost set to be new University of Missouri chancellor
The University of Missouri System is set to hire the provost and executive vice chancellor at the State University of New York to run its flagship campus in Columbia, two years after the previous chancellor resigned amid protests over racial concerns on campus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that multiple sources confirmed that Alexander Cartwright will be the next leader of the Columbia campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC