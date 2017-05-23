SUNY provost set to be new University...

SUNY provost set to be new University of Missouri chancellor

The University of Missouri System is set to hire the provost and executive vice chancellor at the State University of New York to run its flagship campus in Columbia, two years after the previous chancellor resigned amid protests over racial concerns on campus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that multiple sources confirmed that Alexander Cartwright will be the next leader of the Columbia campus.

Chicago, IL

