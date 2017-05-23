Stevens Named Missouri Jail Administrator Of The Year
Jasper County Jail Administrator Captain Becky Stevens has been named the Missouri Jail Administrator of the Year. Stevens received the award at the State Jail Administrators Conference last week, and she tells NewsTalk KZRG, why she thinks the Jasper County Jail was recognized.
