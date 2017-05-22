States rein in cities raising minimum wage
"There are large compliance costs with having to deal with a myriad of regulations across states and now across localities. For many businesses, the minimum wage hike in their state will already be a cost ... but now dealing with different minimum wages in different parts of the state imposes an additional cost," said Aparna Mathur, economic policy scholar for American Enterprise Institute.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May 4
|Anonymous snob
|9
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Apr 27
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
