Severe Storms Rip Through Mid-Missouri Friday Morning

16 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

While injuries have not been reported this morning so far due to severe weather, strong wind gusts of 60 mph were observed bringing some damage in the counties of Miller, Cole, Osage, Maries, Gasconade, and Montgomery counties. Severe Thunderstorms brought power outages.

