Severe storms, flooding to threaten h...

Severe storms, flooding to threaten holiday activities across central US this Memorial Day weekend

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

Another period of volatile weather is expected across some storm-weary regions of the country during the Memorial Day weekend. "A storm system developing over eastern Kansas on Saturday will spread the threat of severe weather from Topeka, Kansas, to St Louis and south toward Little Rock, Arkansas," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 29 min Retribution 46
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) 4 hr Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth 17 hr Bella_Donna 1
100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable May 19 happypoppers 1
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr 27 kcmodels 540
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Apr '17 Humanspirit 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC