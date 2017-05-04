Reproductive rights advocates demonstrate against the dystopia they fear Missouri is becoming

Eleven women in Missouri marched silently into their state capitol dressed as handmaids from Margaret Atwood's dystopian classic The Handmaids Tale on Wednesday to protest their lawmakers' latest attempt to restrict their rights. The protest mirrored an earlier action in Texas , in which women dressed as handmaids to protest their own state's attempts to chip away at residents' constitutionally-protected abortion rights.

